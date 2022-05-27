Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.02. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 5,705 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

