AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Up 852.4% in May

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 852.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.