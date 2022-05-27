Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.