Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.625-1.650 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. 41,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

