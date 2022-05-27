Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.04 million, a P/E ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

