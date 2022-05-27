Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Position Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,622 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Agrify were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 4,951.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,427,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,133 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 49,600 shares of company stock worth $129,598 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

AGFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,311. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

