Aion Market Capitalization Hits $16.47 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Aion has a market cap of $16.47 million and $4.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,769.55 or 1.00001876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00193575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00097501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00121887 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00195438 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00033720 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.