Akroma Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,045.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.32 or 0.06081631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

