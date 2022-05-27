Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $320.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.65.

ALB opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.65. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

