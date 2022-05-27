Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $176.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.24.

BABA stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

