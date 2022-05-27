Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as low as $90.40 and last traded at $90.88. Approximately 151,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,473,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.48.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

