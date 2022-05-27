Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $578.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $9.74 on Friday, reaching $284.57. The stock had a trading volume of 936,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,329. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $250.64 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

