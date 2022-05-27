Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Allego stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. Allego has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

