Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Down 3.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.34. Approximately 5,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

