Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 220,885 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.75% of Motorola Solutions worth $800,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.00. 14,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average is $236.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.24 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

