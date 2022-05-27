Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.68% of CDW worth $1,023,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. 12,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,411. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.