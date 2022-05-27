Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $680,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $9.46 on Friday, hitting $329.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.94 and its 200-day moving average is $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.