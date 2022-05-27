Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,028,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,618,384 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of NIKE worth $3,838,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.98. 310,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

