Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $905,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,860. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.