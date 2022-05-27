Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.35 Billion Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,347,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $10.36 on Friday, reaching $417.42. 195,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

