Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.49 Billion Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.84% of Amphenol worth $1,485,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

APH stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

