Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.53% of Veeva Systems worth $601,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.06. 50,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,516. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

