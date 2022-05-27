Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 583,209 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,735,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock worth $25,404,659 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.11. 68,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,473. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

