Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,119,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.96. 75,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

