Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,169,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $51.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $759.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446,867. The firm has a market cap of $786.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $914.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $912.68.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

