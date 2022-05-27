AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

CBH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. 24,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

