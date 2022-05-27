Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Allkem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OROCF stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Allkem has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

