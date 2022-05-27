Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 2,422.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock worth $13,973,935. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.01. 18,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.