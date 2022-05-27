Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of C traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,525,295. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.