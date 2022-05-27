Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 32,263 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. CareDx comprises 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after purchasing an additional 407,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 405,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,975 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,439. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

