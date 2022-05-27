Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 517.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.43. 27,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,083. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

