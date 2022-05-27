Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,450. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.