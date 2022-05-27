Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,816 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 278,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $878.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.