Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Avaya accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Avaya worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 205,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BWS Financial cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

