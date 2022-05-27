Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 131,024 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. 1,285,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,222,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

