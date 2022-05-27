Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 528,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,666,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

