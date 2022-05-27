Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Primo Water comprises 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after purchasing an additional 728,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

PRMW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,165. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -714.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.