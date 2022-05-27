Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
