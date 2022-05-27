Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Alliancebernstein L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,920,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded up $89.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,255.52. 108,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,503.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,694.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.