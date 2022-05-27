Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $89.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,255.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,503.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,694.92.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

