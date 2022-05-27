Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. 19,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,915. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $822.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

