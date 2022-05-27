Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday.

ALO opened at €24.85 ($26.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.46. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($39.76).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

