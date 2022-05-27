Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

