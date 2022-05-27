Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,390.30. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,416.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,309.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

