Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.69. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,791. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

