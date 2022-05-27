Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 474 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 173,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

