AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 277,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

