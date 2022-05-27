Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sam D. Brown Sells 5,464 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMAL opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $601.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

