Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $567.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

