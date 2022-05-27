Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Ambarella by 116.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 63.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ambarella by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Ambarella by 551.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.